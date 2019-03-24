LOCAL NEWS
- Another police officer is charged Law enforcement officers have arrested and charged another of their very own for the offence of causing death by » more
-
That Privy Council Ruling!!!
Monday’s decision by the Privy Council in London to dismiss the appeal by former soldier, Lieutenant-Colonel Ewart » more
- Chinese Embassy donates computers to Telescope After donating up to 70 computers to schools across the island, the Chinese Embassy has once again » more
- Four Law Lords against and only one for Lieutenant-Colonel Layne The British-based Privy Council on Monday delivered a 4-1 decision against former » more
-
Six Island Scholars named
The Grenada Government has announced the names of the six persons awarded island scholarships in 2019.
The » more
- Blaka Dan Speaks out against SMC First off, I would like to say that I am not here to disrespect or discredit nobody, I am not here to bring down » more
- Government announces investigation into failed shrimp farm Nearly two years after turning the sod for operation of an organic Shrimp Farm in the » more
- Privy Council dismisses Layne’s appeal The London-based Privy Council on Monday dismissed the appeal filed by Ex-Lieutenant Colonel and former » more
- Bitter Blow for Ewart Layne It might just be the end of the road for former revolutionary soldier, Ewart Layne in his attempt to get admitted to » more
- Increased Support for GNOW & International Women’s Day 2019 All across the region eager young women filed into the branches and offices of » more
- Grenada announces investigation into failed CBI project The Grenada government says it has launched an investigation into a company that benefitted » more
- St. Andrew Family On Drug Trafficking Charge A drug operation in Grenville last week Thursday has led to the arrest of three members of a St. » more
Meta
DERELICT BUILDINGS IN AND AROUND ST. GEORGE’S
(This article was first published in June 2018)
This is an extract from a tWRF 68 page publication titled: THE PRIDE OF OUR WATERFRONT HERITAGE – THE RENAISSANCE OF URBAN ST. GEORGE, which is due for circulation in May 2019. Because of the current public concern and anxiety which has gone viral due to the extent of the deterioration and the impending danger to public safety it was decided to release this section in advance, for public feedback and to obtain a response from the authorities.
DERELICT BUILDINGS IN AND AROUND ST. GEORGE’S
The Willie Redhead foundation (tWRF) has always expressed its concerns about the derelict buildings in St. George’s and its environs.
The owners or inheritors of these buildings obviously have lost interest in their maintenance and refurbishment, perhaps due to escalating construction and maintenance costs, and in some cases absentee owners who do not intend to return to Grenada.
The buildings have become a source of infestation from mosquitoes, rats, roaches and other disease carrying rodents and insects and also pose a threat to public safety and the incidents of FIRE.
We believe the Government has the authority and power to take control of these buildings that can be used for the purpose of creating a market economy specifically for small local investors, by first publishing the government’s intention in the press and in the Government Gazette by giving 60 days notice or other necessary legal requirements after which the STATE would take the necessary action.
These buildings can and should be cleared of all debris or demolished if a threat to public safety and sold to local investors at a cost equivalent to demolition or clean up of the works with the following suggested conditions:
Cation: At the corner of Hughes’ Street and the Carenage
(1). The commencement of refurbishment/reconstruction must commence within a year and completed within a specific period.
(2). The design must conform to the architecture specific to St. George’s, i.e. clay tiled roof and external brick facing in the Georgian Style.
(3). Government to grant duty free concessions on materials.
(4). The developer/investor must be local or have local interests
(5). A waiver of outstanding property taxes owed on the derelicts.
(6). Restored property is not to be sold before 20 years.
(7). No entrepreneur would be allowed to acquire more than two (2) properties.
We believe bank loans can be based on value of the land as collateral, and not clean up costs. This would certainly encourage local investors and perhaps give the present owners, if any can be identified or determined, a new start.
(The above reflects the views of the Willie Redhead Foundation)
Related Posts