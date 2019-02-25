LOCAL NEWS
- Cheney Joseph back as GFA President After weeks of being provisionally dismissed, Cheney Joseph has been reinstated as the President of the Grenada » more
- PM Mitchell maintains that he is not in receipt of certain MNIB reports Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Keith Mitchell, has refused to » more
- Footballer dies on field of play A local footballer has succumbed to a heart attack that he suffered on the field of play. 33-year-old Jason » more
- Co-op Bank introduces its newest ATM The Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited has widened the availability of its service with the introduction of an » more
-
ATTORNEY HOOD: FIXED DATE SET IN BREACH OF THE CPR
Former Attorney General, Cajeton Hood is hopping mad over the June 3 date set for the first » more
- PLANNED DEBATE ON DECRIMINALISATION OF GANJA Attorney-at-Law Anslem Clouden has announced plans for the holding of a national debate on the » more
- Brian Grimes hopes to become new PWU President The incumbent President of the Public Workers Union (PWU), Rachael Roberts will be challenged for her » more
- Cricket stand to be named after Devon Smith A stand at the national Cricket Stadium will soon be named after renowned West Indies and Grenadian » more
- CAJETON HOOD: NNP Engaging in “Excesses” in Office A local attorney-at-law who once served as Attorney General under the Keith Mitchell-led New » more
- Kiwanis Club makes presentation to “Independence Baby” The Kiwanis Club of St. Andrew has made a presentation to the first baby born on » more
- Grenadian Volunteer Gets Commonwealth Points of Light Award Grenadian KizzyAnn Abraham has received the 88th Commonwealth Point of Light in honour » more
- PM MITCHELL: 45 YEARS – A SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE “February 7th, 1974 will be forever etched in our memory as the birth of this independent » more
Meta
REGIONAL UNITY THROUGH THE ARTS
by Ron Redhead
Congratulations to the five Grenadian Artists advancing to the finals of the International Soca Monarch Competition 2019, scheduled for March 1st.
Grenadians can certainly feel proud of the performances of these young talented musicians as they competed among some of the region’s best in the art form and dominated the rivalry thus far.
Competitions such as Trinidad and Tobago’s International Soca Monarch must in my view be exalted for the opportunity it is providing not just to its local artists but to the entire regional circle of soca and Groovy musicians, who in recent years have tremendously improved the quality of songs being produced.
Additionally, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Soca Monarch Competition should also be classified as another avenue where every regional artist can compete together, gain much-needed experience and develop their necessary skills in the art form.
In fact, were we to compare the rise of Calypso in the region back then to this genre of music now, it’s not that different. The high creativity in calypso came about as a result of indirectly and unconsciously integrating different artists, from separate islands and making them compete with each other.
The only difference today, unlike with calypso which promoted periods of territorial wars for titles between islands at that time, is that both Soca and Groovy music seem to focus on the collaborative efforts between the artists or country and not on who or which country wins a crown.
These efforts such as the exchanges of songs written by one artist and performed by another to the many popular features and remixes between entertainers from different islands should surely be regarded as the cornerstone of regional integration that we’ve now accepted and come to enjoy.
As Caribbean people, we should continue to support, promote and compete at a regional level because it has the potential to foster a critical part of our regional strength which is our unity between our people.
The need for further integration of our islands carnival cultures is important and we should market it as a regional tourism product.
(Ron Redhead is an opposition Senator in the Grenada Parliament representing the main opposition National Democratic Congress)
Related Posts