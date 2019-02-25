LOCAL NEWS
- Cheney Joseph back as GFA President After weeks of being provisionally dismissed, Cheney Joseph has been reinstated as the President of the Grenada » more
- PM Mitchell maintains that he is not in receipt of certain MNIB reports Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Keith Mitchell, has refused to » more
- Footballer dies on field of play A local footballer has succumbed to a heart attack that he suffered on the field of play. 33-year-old Jason » more
- Co-op Bank introduces its newest ATM The Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited has widened the availability of its service with the introduction of an » more
ATTORNEY HOOD: FIXED DATE SET IN BREACH OF THE CPR
Former Attorney General, Cajeton Hood is hopping mad over the June 3 date set for the first » more
- PLANNED DEBATE ON DECRIMINALISATION OF GANJA Attorney-at-Law Anslem Clouden has announced plans for the holding of a national debate on the » more
- Brian Grimes hopes to become new PWU President The incumbent President of the Public Workers Union (PWU), Rachael Roberts will be challenged for her » more
- Cricket stand to be named after Devon Smith A stand at the national Cricket Stadium will soon be named after renowned West Indies and Grenadian » more
- CAJETON HOOD: NNP Engaging in “Excesses” in Office A local attorney-at-law who once served as Attorney General under the Keith Mitchell-led New » more
- Kiwanis Club makes presentation to “Independence Baby” The Kiwanis Club of St. Andrew has made a presentation to the first baby born on » more
- Grenadian Volunteer Gets Commonwealth Points of Light Award Grenadian KizzyAnn Abraham has received the 88th Commonwealth Point of Light in honour » more
- PM MITCHELL: 45 YEARS – A SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE “February 7th, 1974 will be forever etched in our memory as the birth of this independent » more
Minding Your Legal Business V: Legal Fees
Did you know that most legal services provided by attorneys-at-law are subject to a fee to be calculated based on a scale of fees agreed by the members of the Grenada Bar Association?
Once an attorney-at-law understands the scope of legal services you require, he or she should be able to provide you with a fee estimate of the following charges:
– His or her actual professional fees;
– Disbursements to cover items such as copies, cell phone calls and courier services; and
– Other disbursements such as taxes, filing fees, VAT, property transfer tax, stamp duty, other stamp charges, Registry filing fees, cost of Government forms, and process server’s charges.
The General Legal Council (“GLC”) set up under the Legal Profession Act has the power to approve/set rules to govern charging by attorneys-at-law. If the GLC sets or approves a scale of fees, an attorney-at-law would be required to justify charging a fee considerably more or considerably less than what the scale sets out.
For your curiosity, set out below is an extract from the Grenada Bar Association Scale of Fees agreed for use as a guide by attorneys-at-law who are members in the charging of professional fees for non-court matters:
Some common disbursements payable by clients in accessing legal services:
In obtaining a conveyance on sale:
(a) Stamp duty: 1% of the purchase price (by the buyer);
(b) Property transfer tax: 5% of the sale price above the first $20,000.00 (for Grenadian seller);
(c) Recording fees: $5.00;
(d) Stamps per witness affidavit: $1.50;
(e) Stamps on plan: $5.00; and
(f) VAT: 15% of fees.
In obtaining a deed of gift:
(a) Stamp duty: $7.50
(b) Property transfer tax: 5% above the first $150,000.00 of the value of the land being transferred;
(c) Recording fees: $5.00
(d) Stamps per witness affidavit: $1.50
(e) Stamps on plan: $5.00; and
(f) VAT: 15% of fees
In incorporating a company:
(a) Name reservation: $10.00
(b) Incorporation fee: $1,200.00
(c) Notice of secretary/by-laws: $2.00
(d) Seal: approximately $75.00
(e) VAT: 15% of fees
(The above reflects the views of the Grenada Bar Association)
