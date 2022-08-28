Colorado Secretary of State Says “Extreme” GOP Could Disenfranchise Americans

Colorado Secretary of State Jenna GriswoldA warning, seeking re-election Interview with the Guardian Released Sunday, Americans should pay close attention to secretary of state races across the country to protect their voting rights.

Why it matters: Democrats are sharpening their focus on secretary of state races to ensure the results of the 2024 presidential election are not reversed.

There are 27 State Secretaries Competitions On the U.S. ballot this year — 13 offices held by Democrats, 13 held by Republicans and one — in North Dakota — held by an independent, Axios’ Alexi McCammond writes.

Several Republican secretary of state candidates have echoed former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about the 2020 election.

What they say: “What we expect from radical Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, take away Americans’ right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, focus more on MAR-A. LAGO than the American people,” he said. Griswold, president of the Democratic Secretaries Association, told the Guardian.