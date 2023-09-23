College football scores, games, updates

You already know what’s in store for today. Week 4 brings the most loaded college football slate in recent memory with six ranked matchups, and that doesn’t include the Florida State-Clemson game that had everyone on the edge of their seats earlier in the day.

There’s going to be great football to watch from morning to night, so stay tuned throughout this epic day.

We take a closer look at Saturday (all times Eastern, odds via BetMGM):

Time: 3:30 pm | TV: ABC | Line: Oregon -20.5 | Total: 70.5

Deion Sanders and Colorado will face their biggest test of the season with a trip to Eugene to face Oregon on Saturday. The Buffs won just one game last fall, but are off to an electrifying 3-0 start under Sanders. His son, Shediur, has incredible numbers at quarterback, but the Buffs will be without two-way star Travis Hunter for several weeks after suffering an injury in the double-overtime win over Colorado State. Meanwhile, Oregon is off to a 3-0 start with wins over Portland State, Texas Tech and Hawaii. Through three games, quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 893 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 77.6% of his attempts.

Time: 3:30 pm | TV: Fox | Line: Utah -4.5 | Total: 52.5

UCLA has been flying under the radar in a loaded Pac-12. It didn’t take long for five-star true freshman Dante Moore to step in as the Bruins’ starting QB. He’s had a few learning moments, but he’s also shown what makes him a highly desirable prospect. However, UCLA’s competition hasn’t been very strong over the past three weeks and Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium has proven to be one of the toughest road venues in the country. Since the 2018 season, Utah has won 28 of its last 30 home games. To make things difficult for UCLA, the Utes will see quarterback Cam Rising make his season debut after suffering a torn ACL in last season’s Rose Bowl.

Time: 3:30 pm | TV: CBS | Line: Alabama -7 | Total: 55.5

What’s going on in Alabama? With quarterback snaps split between Tyler Buechner and Ty Simpson, the Crimson Tide beat South Florida 17-3. Neither is impressive, and now Nick Saban has said he’s going back to original starter Jalen Milroe in the SEC opener against Ole Miss. On the Ole Miss side, Lane Kiffin desperately hopes to win against his old boss, Saban. The Rebels have dealt with some injuries early on, but quarterback Jackson Dart looks much improved compared to last season.

Time: 7:30 pm | TV: NBC | Line: OSU -3 | Total: 55.5

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is 48-6 since taking over as full-time head coach, but back-to-back losses to Michigan and a painful CFP semifinal loss last year have put him under extra scrutiny. The Buckeyes are off to a 3-0 start, but working on new starting QB Kyle McCord has been a process. How will he handle his first rough road conditions? On the other hand, this is one of the biggest games in Notre Dame Stadium in years and a major opportunity for second-year head coach Marcus Freeman. The Irish went 4-0 in 2023 under the leadership of transfer QB Sam Hartman, who has made a big improvement at the position compared to past years.