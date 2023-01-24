Chris Stapleton, the babyface singing during the Super Bowl pregame

LOS ANGELES — Country music star Chris Stapleton will take the Super Bowl stage next month to sing the national anthem while R&B legend Babyface performs “America the Beautiful.”

Performances will take place on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, before the championship game and halftime show featuring Rihanna. The programs will be broadcast on Fox.

Last year’s Emmy-winning actor-singer, Sheryl Lee Ralph, “raises every voice and sings.” She starred in the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary” starring Quinta Branson.

Oscar winner Troy Kotseur will sing the National Anthem in American Sign Language. He became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award for his performance in “CODA”. Colin Denny will be signing “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be signed by Justina Miles.

The U.S. Navy will hold a flyover at State Farm Stadium to honor 50 years of flying women in the service.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is producing the halftime show for the fourth year in a row. Jesse Collins returns as an executive producer.

An eight-time Grammy Award winner, Stapleton is considered one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. He took home three Grammys last year and won the Country Music Association Award for Male Vocalist of the Year in 2021.

Winning 12 Grammy Awards, Babyface has scored several hits throughout his acclaimed career, including “Whip Appeal,” “When Can I See You” and “Give You My Heart” with Toni Braxton. He is the co-founder of LaFace Records and has worked with the likes of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige has collaborated with many big names including Ella Mai and Patti LaBelle.

Ralph won an Emmy last year at the age of 66 as a first-time nominee. She spent decades in the business with many iconic roles, from “Dreamgirls” on Broadway in the 1980s to the title character in the 1990s sitcom “Mosha” to the stepmother.