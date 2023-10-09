Chinese developer Country Garden faces deadline for new offshore payments

The company logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured at the Shanghai Country Garden Center on August 9, 2023 in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo Get license rights

HONG KONG, Oct 9 (Reuters) – Chinese property developer Country Garden ( 2007.HK ), which missed a two-dollar interest payment last month, faces another deadline on Monday, with two coupons due for a total of $66.8 million.

The coupons due Monday are attached to Country Garden’s 6.5% April 2024 and 7.25% April 2026 bonds.

The payments have a 30-day grace period, but the developer faces a big test later this month, when its entire offshore debt will be considered in default if it fails to pay a $15 million September coupon by Oct. 17.

China’s largest private developer has $10.96 billion worth of offshore bonds and 42.4 billion yuan ($5.81 billion) worth of loans not denominated in yuan. Failing that, the debt would have to be restructured and the company or its assets would be at risk of being liquidated by creditors.

Since 2021, China’s property sector has been hit by a credit crunch. Companies that account for 40% of Chinese home sales – mostly private property developers – have defaulted on loan obligations, leaving many homes unfinished.

More than two years on, the crisis has deepened as confidence dried up in both the housing and capital markets, further squeezing developers’ liquidity.

Beijing has rolled out a range of support measures in recent months to revive the sector, which accounts for a quarter of the world’s second-largest economy.

However, some analysts say more measures are needed.

In a research note on Friday, UBS said property sales growth in major cities will remain weak in September, indicating a limited recovery in sales despite more supportive measures to ease the property crisis.

The market is closely watching whether Country Garden, which owns projects across the country, can avoid another default by making a last-minute payment.

In September, Country Garden won approval from its onshore creditors to extend yuan bond payments, and in the same month made coupon payments in offshore markets in the last hours of the grace period.

But the developer has yet to pay a $15 million coupon due on September 17 and a $40 million coupon due on September 27, both of which have 30-day grace periods.

($1 = 7.2951 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)

