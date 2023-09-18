Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes is working out a new contract

The principals have done what needs to be done.

After the new deal signed by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow that pushed quarterback Patrick Mahomes back a full $10 million per year from the top of the market, the Chiefs and Mahomes have worked out a new deal, which is a practical matter. , carrying the relationship through 2026 without further adjustment. He signed on for the next decade.

According to a source with knowledge of the deal, there is no new money involved. Instead, the payment was made to increase cash flow for Mahomes.

Mahomes will now receive $208.1 million from 2023 through 2026. All of these guarantee injury.

Under the adjusted contract, Mahomes receives $56.85 million in 2023 (he already earned $35 million under his current deal), $44.5 million in 2024, $50 million in 2025, and $56.76 million in 2026.

He is due $59.2 million in 2027. The next $261 million over five years is more than any other quarterly deal in the same window.

Again, the deal is structured to be renegotiated after the 2026 season.

The latest fix was long overdue. But the Burrow deal must be done before the Chiefs and Mahomes can more intelligently evaluate the sums Mahomes has to commit to.