Chiefs-Broncos Injuries: Nick Bolton to play, 3 Chiefs questionable

October 11, 2023
This week, Kansas City hosts an AFC West matchup against Denver on “Thursday Night Football.”

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Every practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release the official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the principals will conduct Denver Broncos Arrow time is 7:15 p.m. for the Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football.”



Here’s the Chiefs’ final injury report for the week with the official injury names:

Leaders

player B.S injury monday tuesday get married condition
Travis Kelce The Ankle TNP LP LP Quest
George Carloftis OF femur LP LP LP Quest
Tommy Townsend B Left knee FP FP LP Quest
Catharious Tony WR Toe FP FP FP
Matt Dickerson TD knee LP FP FP
Michael Danna OF Rib FP FP FP
Nick Bolton LP Ankle LP LP FP
True peace LP knee FP FP FP
Trent McDuffie CP Quad FP FP FP
L’Jarius Snead CP knee FP FP FP

Broncos

Check back later for the Broncos’ final official injury report.

A few notes

  • After missing three games, linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) is off the injury report and should be good to go against the Broncos. Considering Drew Tranquille played so well, it will be interesting to see the snap-count percentages after the game.
  • Three leaders questionable – Although only two are reasonably expected: defensive end George Karloftis (hamstring) and tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) are listed. Defined Participants.
  • Punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) appeared questionable Wednesday, an indication that he is injured as he prepares for a game this week. Kansas City’s next moves will likely indicate how serious the injury is and how much time he will miss.

