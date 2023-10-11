Chiefs-Broncos Injuries: Nick Bolton to play, 3 Chiefs questionable

This week, Kansas City hosts an AFC West matchup against Denver on “Thursday Night Football.”
Every practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release the official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the principals will conduct Denver Broncos Arrow time is 7:15 p.m. for the Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football.”
Here’s the Chiefs’ final injury report for the week with the official injury names:
Leaders
|player
|B.S
|injury
|monday
|tuesday
|get married
|condition
|Travis Kelce
|The
|Ankle
|TNP
|LP
|LP
|Quest
|George Carloftis
|OF
|femur
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Quest
|Tommy Townsend
|B
|Left knee
|FP
|FP
|LP
|Quest
|Catharious Tony
|WR
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|FP
|–
|Matt Dickerson
|TD
|knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|–
|Michael Danna
|OF
|Rib
|FP
|FP
|FP
|–
|Nick Bolton
|LP
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|–
|True peace
|LP
|knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|–
|Trent McDuffie
|CP
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|FP
|–
|L’Jarius Snead
|CP
|knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|–
Broncos
Check back later for the Broncos’ final official injury report.
A few notes
- After missing three games, linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) is off the injury report and should be good to go against the Broncos. Considering Drew Tranquille played so well, it will be interesting to see the snap-count percentages after the game.
- Three leaders questionable – Although only two are reasonably expected: defensive end George Karloftis (hamstring) and tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) are listed. Defined Participants.
- Punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) appeared questionable Wednesday, an indication that he is injured as he prepares for a game this week. Kansas City’s next moves will likely indicate how serious the injury is and how much time he will miss.
For Tuesday’s injury report, Click here.
