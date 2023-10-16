Charles Schwab posted earnings on Monday that beat Wall Street’s latest average forecast, but still fell sharply from a year ago. The brokerage firm adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter to 77 cents, beating analysts’ expectations of 74 cents. As Schwab (ticker: SCHW ) has faced challenges this year, that compares with earnings of $1.10 reported in the same period a year ago.

Revenue fell 16% year-over-year to $4.6 billion, while adjusted net income fell 31% to $1.5 billion.

Worrying for investors, Schwab’s bank deposits fell to $284.4 billion from $304.4 billion in the previous quarter and $395.7 billion in the same period a year ago.

The company had a tough year. Shares of Schwab, which collapsed during the regional banking crisis in March, are down about 36% so far this year.

“I understand the overall backdrop is negative, and for some, it’s easy to focus on short-term challenges,” CEO Walt Bettinger said on an investor call following the earnings release. “But I encourage you to look at our position more fully.”

Shares were up 1.7% in early trading Monday at $52.18 and were about eight minutes into the regular session.

Schwab has been buffeted this year by cash sequestration, whereby customers move uninvested cash from low-paying bank accounts to higher-paying options. Schwab’s bank deposits have continued to decline for several quarters this year. And the company’s costs have increased because when deposit outflows exceed cash on hand, federal home loan banks must rely on expensive funding sources to fill the gap, such as loans.

Executives have said that cash flow is slowing and there are signs of it. For example, FHLB loans fell to $31.8 billion from $41 billion in the previous quarter. September bank sweep deposits rose month-on-month for the first time since March 2022, CFO Peter Crawford said on Monday.

The company is moving TD Ameritrade clients to its platform. Over the summer, net new assets fell due to objections from TD Ameritrade retail investors and advisers. Schwab reported total net new assets of $48.2 billion in the third quarter, compared with $72 billion in the prior quarter and $114 billion in the same period a year ago.

Many advisers looking to exit TD Ameritrade clients have reason to think attrition will slow before the Labor Day weekend, when Schwab moved $1.3 trillion worth of assets from TD Ameritrade to its own platform.

Schwab acquired TD Ameritrade in 2020. It has moved roughly 80% of Ameritrade client assets and accounts, and Bettinger said attrition was better than Schwab’s initial expectations.

“While expected contract-related attrition is temporarily weighing on net new asset inflows, our fundamental growth formula remains largely intact,” Bettinger said.

Schwab plans to move more retail investors from TD Ameritrade to its platform later this year and into next year.

To date, Schwab has spun off $248 billion in net new assets from accounts originally opened at Schwab, the company said. Total client assets fell 2% year-over-year to $7.8 trillion due to the market decline.

Sorting the money affects the swap severely. Among the top 15 bank deposit holders, Charles Swap reported the largest year-over-year decline in deposits, according to the latest S&P Global Market Intelligence report.

“Determining the right mix of customer bank money and customer money markets, Schwab’s ability to repay expensive short-term debt, and over the long term, we continue to see as a key factor determining Schwab’s near-term earnings power. Financial cash,” JP Morgan analyst Kenneth P. Worthington said in October. 13 wrote in a research note.

Worthington thinks cash sorting will slow this year, but he also lowered his earnings estimates because his previous forecasts were “less achievable when additional borrowing around this sorting surge”. He lowered his 2024 and 2025 earnings estimates to $4.25 and $5.44 from $4.82 and $6.00, respectively.

Worthington is overweight Schwab stock and has a December 2024 price target of $92.

Write to Andrew Welsch at andrew.welsch@barrons.com