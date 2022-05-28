Celtics Versus. Heat Score: Live NBA Playoff Updates Boston Miami Closes At Final 6

The Boston Celtics are one win away from their 22nd NBA Finals appearance. They beat the Miami Heat in the 5th match of the Eastern Conference Final to take a 3-2 lead. The series now shifts to Boston on Friday night as the Celtics get a chance to set aside the East’s top team by playing in front of their fans at the TD Garden. Halfway through, the Heat and Celtic teams battled back and forth to take a 48-46 lead over Miami Boston, thanks to Jimmy Butler’s brilliant play.

Although it gave Boston a one-game lead, it outscored Miami in 15 of the 20 quarters played in the series. The Celtics won the 5th game 93-80, triggering a dominant second half 24-12 at the end of the third quarter. After going 0-4 in the conference final since 2012, they are looking for a chance to reach the final in 2010. Meanwhile, the Heat have gone 5-0 in the ECF since 2011, but that series is in serious danger. One way to keep their season alive without the services of Tyler Hero, he was once again ruled out with a hip injury.

Follow below for all real-time updates and analyzes for Game 6 between Heat and Celtics.