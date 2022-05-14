Celtics Versus. Bucks Score: Giannis Antotocounbo, Milwaukee Live NBA Playoff Updates As They Try to Close Boston

In the most exciting and competitive series of the semifinals, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics meet in the 6th game on Friday night. The reigning champions have only one win left to advance to the final of the Eastern Conference after 110. 107 wins again in Boston. Gianni Antetocounmo and Bucks will try to shut down the Celtics in the Fischer Forum. Halfway through, the Celtics have a 10-point lead over the Bucks.

Milwaukee beat Boston 31-14 in the final 10 minutes of the 5th game, trailing 93-79. Juro Holiday, who finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, made tremendous progress in the final seconds, becoming the first player in the last 25 seasons to record a block and theft within the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter. Playoff game. His second steal from Marcus Smart in the final seconds ensured victory. Antetokounmpo highlighted all scorers with 11 boards and 40 points. The Bucks are 8-0 up in close-up games under Mike Budenholzer. Meanwhile, the Celtic team is 9-1 following their last 10 defeats and 2-0 following their defeat in the series.

Follow below for all real-time updates throughout Game 6 between Bucks and Celtics.