Celtics center who changed pro basketball, Bill Russell, dies at 88

August 1, 2022
Humphrey Mcgee

William Felton Russell was born on February 12, 1934, in Monroe, La., where his father, Charles, worked in a paper bag factory. He recalls a warm home life, but a childhood plagued by racism. She recalls a police officer once threatening to arrest her mother, Katie, because she was wearing clothes favored by white women. A gas station attendant tried to humiliate his father by refusing service while Bill was with him, which ended with Charles Russell chasing the man down with a tire iron.

When Bill was 9, the family moved to Oakland, California, his mother died when he was 12, and his father started a trucking business and later worked in a foundry, raising Bill and his brother Charles Jr. ., teaching them to work hard and love self-worth and self-reliance, as Russell long remembered.

At McClymonds High School in Oakland, Russell became a starter on the basketball team as a senior, already emphasizing defense and rebounding. A former University of San Francisco basketball player, Hal DiJulio, scouted his alma mater, recognized Russell’s potential and recommended him to coach Bill Wolbert.

Russell was awarded a scholarship and became an All-American, joining the guard K.C. Jones, a future Celtics teammate, led San Francisco to NCAA championships in his final two seasons. Following a loss to UCLA in Russell’s junior year, the team won 55 straight games. He averaged 20 points and 20 rebounds over his three varsity seasons.

“Nobody ever played basketball like I did, or as well,” Russell recalled of his college career to Sport magazine in 1963. “They’ve never seen anyone block shots before. Now I’ll be proud: I’d like to think I’ve invented a new style of play.

