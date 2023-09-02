CDC Alerts Health Care Professionals About Vibrio vulnificus Bacteria

Leave a comment on this story Comment

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a national report on Friday warning Alerts health care professionals to prevent infections Vibrio woundA rare flesh-eating bacteria has killed at least 13 people on the Eastern Seaboard this year. Although bacterial infections are mostly reported along the Gulf Coast, infections in the eastern United States have increased eightfold from 1988 to 2018, according to the CDC. During the same period, the northern geographic range increased by 30 miles each year. This year’s infections came during above-average coastal sea surface temperatures, the agency said.

Up to 200 people report it in the United States each year Vibrio wound Infection per CDC. About one-fifth of cases are fatal, sometimes within a day or two of illness onset, according to the agency.

“V. vulnificus Wound infections are characterized by a short incubation period and necrotizing skin and soft tissue infection,” it said. CDC He says Many people are affected Vibrio wound “Severe treatment or amputation is required,” and some infections can lead to what’s called necrotizing fasciitis, a severe infection in which the flesh around an open wound dies.

Friday’s alert urges health care providers to consider bacteria for infected wounds, especially if patients are exposed to warm coastal waters during warmer months. “Extreme weather events such as coastal flooding, hurricanes and storm surges can force coastal waters into inland areas, putting people exposed to these waters at greater risk.” Vibrio Wound infections, the CDC said.

Vibrio wound An open wound is primarily spread when it comes into contact with salt water or brackish water, the CDC said, although person-to-person transmission has not been reported. People with underlying health conditions such as liver disease, diabetes and immunodeficiency are at higher risk of injury. Infection.

In about 10 percent of cases, the bacteria infect people who eat raw or undercooked shellfish.

The bacteria thrives in warm water, especially between May and October, and in “low-salt marine environments such as sewage,” according to the CDC.

The agency advises people with a closed wound or cut to avoid swimming in salt water or brackish water. “If you get a cut while in the water, leave the water immediately,” it said.