Google Loses 4.4% Market Share: Bing and Yahoo on the Rise?

In April, a significant decline in Google’s market share was observed via StatCounter, with Bing and Yahoo benefiting. The question arises: are these statistics accurate? Or is Google truly losing ground to its competitors?

Key Points:

Google’s market share in the United States dropped notably, from 86.9% in March to 77.4% in April.

Within a month, Bing increased its market share from 8% to 13%, while Yahoo reached 7.3% (up from 2.4% in March).

The accuracy of StatCounter’s data is questionable, and it’s likely that these figures will be revised soon.

Analysis of Google’s Decline: In April 2024, Google experienced a drastic decline in market share both in the United States and globally. From 91.3% in March 2024, Google fell to 86.9% in April 2024 worldwide.

The decline is particularly striking in the United States, dropping from 86.9% to 77.4%, although decreases were also observed in Asia and Europe. There was a significant drop in Oceania as well, from 93.4% to 84.9%.

In France, the decrease was more moderate, from 91.1% to 87.1%.

This sudden decline, documented by StatCounter, could signify a weakening of Google’s dominance in the search engine market. However, such a steep drop seems unlikely for the leading search engine, especially in the United States.

Thus, the proposed hypothesis leans more towards an error on the part of StatCounter. Undoubtedly, the site has already received numerous feedback on this matter, so we can only wait to see if the statistics are updated or not.

Unexpected Rise of Bing and Yahoo: Who benefits from this shift? Bing, obviously, but also Yahoo, which comes as a surprise!

On a global scale, Bing’s market share increased from 3.3% to 5.8%, and Yahoo’s from 1.1% to 3.09%! This is even more impressive in the United States, with Bing rising from 8% to 13% and Yahoo from 2.4% to 7.3%: unbelievable!

In France, where Google’s decline is more moderate, the rise of Bing and Yahoo is also less pronounced: 6.7% for Bing (compared to 4.6%) and 3% for Yahoo (compared to 1.1%) in April 2024.

Undoubtedly, this increase is a delight for both search engines, but it seems quite difficult to believe in such growth in just one month, especially for Yahoo. Even if user preferences had changed, the increase would be more gradual. We look forward to explanations from StatCounter…

Reliability of StatCounter Data:

StatCounter’s data collection, based on a sample of over 5 billion page views per month, is generally reliable, and SEO professionals typically rely on it. However, the extreme fluctuations observed for April cast doubt on their immediate reliability. We will certainly see soon whether these figures are accurate or not. We will update this article with the final word: either the true data or a real loss for Google… in favor of Bing and Yahoo!

