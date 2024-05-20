Google AI Overviews: Revolution or Threat to Content Creators?

Google’s new AI Overviews feature, designed to enhance search results by providing instant answers, has sparked strong reactions among users and American content creators alike.

Key Points

AI Overviews offer quick answers with links to web pages for further exploration.

Information comes from both the web and Google’s Knowledge Graph.

American content creators are upset that the AI uses their pages directly without generating traffic or compensation.

Many users are already looking to disable the AI Overviews.

What Are AI Overviews?

During Google I/O, Sundar Pichai announced the official launch of the Search Generative Experience (SGE) in the U.S., now rebranded as “AI Overviews.” American users now see these AI Overviews for certain queries directly in their search results, without any action on their part.

AI Overviews appear when the user’s intent is to quickly understand information, often related to specific tasks. However, they are not limited to informational queries. AI Overviews can also appear for commercial, navigational, local, and other types of queries, as specified in Google’s new documentation.

Source of Information

The information displayed in AI Overviews comes from both the web and Google’s Knowledge Graph. Several links are integrated into the AI response to direct users to the original websites. No specific measures are required to appear in these AI Overviews; any positioned site is eligible.

Ethical Concerns

AI Overviews raise ethical questions, particularly regarding their impact on publishers. In the U.S., content creators argue that Google unfairly profits from their content, diverting traffic from original sources and disrupting the balance between search engines and content creators.

From the top of Google's "Generative AI in Search" article today.



How did they develop that knowledge base?



They ripped it off publishers who did the actual work to create the knowledge.



Google are a bunch of thieves. pic.twitter.com/SIkPqtWZwa — Matt Gibbs (@ematt) May 14, 2024

“In today’s Google article ‘Generative AI in Search.’ How did they develop this knowledge base? They stole from publishers who did the real work of creating the knowledge. Google is a bunch of thieves.”

In France, legal actions were taken by publishers against Google for intellectual property violations, resulting in a €250 million fine in March 2024. Will American publishers follow suit?

Controversial Automatic Inclusion

Since the launch of AI Overviews, many users have voiced their dissatisfaction on Google’s help forums. They seek ways to disable this feature, claiming it disrupts their browsing experience by displaying AI-generated results instead of human-written content. Critics point to the inaccuracy of the AI-provided information and the decline in search result quality.

However, there is currently no way to disable these overviews in the search engine. Will Google add the option to enable or disable AI Overviews in response to the growing number of complaints? Only time will tell…