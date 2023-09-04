Burning Man Updates: Participants May Leave Monday

Clear skies in northwestern Nevada on Monday may allow tens of thousands of people to leave the Burning Man festival, where they have been stranded for days by rain that has washed away the event’s remote desert site, organizers said.

An improved forecast may allow for a traditional climax to the celebration of art, music and counterculture: the burning of a human-tall wooden effigy, postponed twice because of weather.

The delay was attributed to muddy conditions and inability to transport heavy and fire-fighting equipment to the burning site. Officials posted on social media Attached to the festival. The burn was originally scheduled for Saturday night, but was postponed to Sunday, then again to Monday night.

Weather is expected to remain dry and hot across the region on Monday, but a low pressure system is expected to bring light rain from Monday night into Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service said.