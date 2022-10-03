Buccaneers Vs. Chiefs Score: Live Updates, Match Stats, Highlights, ‘Sunday Night Football’ Streaming

We’re live with the Week 4 edition of Sunday Night Football, where Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game almost had to be moved to a neutral site due to potential devastation from Hurricane Ian, but instead it’s being played in Tampa, which thankfully avoided the worst of the storm.

Both of these teams are coming off their first losses of the season and have put together some disappointing offensive performances of late. Which of them can get back on track in this match — if any — will play a key role in deciding the winner. The Bucs are still dealing with various injuries, which could make things difficult for them, but they also have the best defense in the league, which should make things difficult for Kansas City.

So, which quarterback can bring his team back to form? We will find out soon. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we keep you updated with stats, scores and highlights.

How to see

Date: Sunday, October 2 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa)

Contradictions: Buccaneers -1, 45.5 (Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook)