Briscoe’s NFL Divisional Round Playoff Picks: Cowboys shock 49ers; Eagles, chieftains and billets are frightening

What a way to open the NFL playoffs for me last week. It was a super wild card weekend and I was good with what I took. I went 4-0 with my best bets as part of the Big Six podcast, I went 4-2 with my ATS picks on our CBS Sports Experts picks, and I went 6-0 straight up.

They don’t call me Playoff Pete.

So let’s get on with it and let’s tear through another good week with exams. I can already hear the dogs barking.

Saturday, 4:30 pm ET (NBC) | Steam: FuboTV

Special game | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Chiefs beat the Jaguars 27-17 in November, but that was a different Jacksonville team and the game wasn’t as close as the score. That Jacksonville team was struggling on offense, but not this one. Heads will be a real problem for a Jacksonville defense that has struggled at times against the pass. The Jax don’t rush the passer that well, which is a big advantage for Patrick Mahomes. Jacksonville did not have a sack in the first meeting. That’s always been an issue against Mahome. With Trevor Lawrence playing well, I see the Jaguars scoring against the Chiefs defense. But I don’t see the Jaguars’ offense slowing down. Look for Mahomes to put up some big numbers that the Jaguars can’t match. The Chiefs are rolling in the AFC title game.

Selection: Chiefs 34, Jaguars 28

Saturday, 8:15 pm ET (Fox) | Steam: FuboTV

Special game | Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

The Giants impressed on offense in scoring Vikings Last week, but it’s a much tougher challenge for Daniel Jones and co. The Eagles led the NFL in sacks and had five guys with 10 or more. That’s pressure. The Giants have been leaky in their lineup at times, which should be a concern. But offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is doing a good job of planning things for Jones. In the regular-season finale against the Giants, the Eagles didn’t look too bad resting players that day. Jalen Hurts returned to the game after missing two, but he didn’t look great. The extra time will help his health. Look for the Eagles to attack through the air here, but the Giants come alive on the defensive front. Without Lane Johnson, that could be a problem for the Eagles. Even so, pull out Philadelphia and advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Selection: Eagles 30, Giants 28

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS) | Stream: Paramount+ (Click here)

Special game | Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

If you love the quarterback game, this is the game of the weekend. Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen. We thought we could see this game in Week 17, but the game was canceled when Tamar Hamlin suffered a heart attack. That’s the right thing to do, but that’s why this game is in Buffalo. Had the Bengals won that game and taken an early lead, this game would have been in Cincinnati. As it is in Buffalo. Neither team looked great against backup quarterbacks last week, and both struggled to step up. I think both will play well here. The Bengals have offensive line issues, with three starters probably out, but the Bills didn’t exactly rush the passer last week against Miami and Burrow got the ball out quickly. This should be a shootout with both quarters having big days. In the end, I think Allen and the Bills will win the fourth quarter.

Selection: Bills 34, Bengals 30

Sunday, 6:30 pm ET (Fox) | Steam: FuboTV

Special game | San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys

The 49ers beat the Cowboys at their place in the playoffs last year, so this will be a chance for the Cowboys to even things out. Dallas beat Tampa Bay on Monday night, so it’s another road game on a short week that should be a challenge for them. The 49ers will have an extra day off from playing last Saturday. But the Cowboys found their offense on the Bucs, especially Dak Prescott. The 49ers have a better defense than Tampa Bay, but Dallas can move the ball. For the 49ers, it will come down to Brock Birdie against the Dallas pressure. Purdy has been excellent since taking over as the starter with five games remaining in the regular season. He played well Sea hawks Last week, but this will be the best defense he’s faced. The Dallas pass rush will be disruptive, and I think that will happen here. Prescott will get the better of the two quarterbacks in this one as Dallas plays off the upset.

Selection: Cowboys 27, 49ers 26