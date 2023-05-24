Boris Johnson once again referred to police as breaking Covid rules

Leave a comment on this story Comment

LONDON — Former prime minister Boris Johnson, who has already been fined once for flouting coronavirus lockdown rules, is facing new charges of flouting strict regulations laid down by his own government during the height of the pandemic. Thames Valley Police, responsible for the Buckinghamshire district – home to the Prime Minister’s official country manor, Checkers – said on Thursday night. They inquire Allegations of “potential breaches” of health care regulations in June 2020 and May 2021 at the estate.

London’s Metropolitan Police also confirmed they had “received information” from the Cabinet Office on May 19 about breaches of hygiene regulations at Downing Street over the same period.

British media reported that Johnson’s official diary entries, allegedly handed over by the Cabinet Office, show friends visiting the estate at a time when there were strict restrictions on visits between non-family members during the pandemic.

“The information emerged during the process of preparing evidence for submission to the Covid inquiry,” a Cabinet spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday. “In accordance with the obligations in the Civil Service Code, the matter has been forwarded to the relevant authorities and it is now a matter for them.”

The new claims come amid an investigation into "Particate", the so-called scandal involving government meetings inside the Prime Minister's Office and Downing Street residence, at a time when lockdowns and social distancing are strictly enforced. One of the many scandals that contributed to Johnson's unraveling as Britain's leader, he resigned last July after three years in office.

Johnson’s team told the Times of London Accusations “Obviously” is “a politically motivated attempt to create something out of nothing.” The new charges could delay the verdict of an inquiry into whether Johnson knowingly misled parliament, which lawmakers have been investigating for nearly a year. A verdict is expected next month.

When questioned by MPs during a hearing in the House of Commons in March, Johnson said he had not lied to Parliament about the illegal government meetings, arguing they were “essential for working purposes”. If Johnson is found to have lied, he could face suspension and perjury charges.

Although Johnson resigned after losing the confidence of his party, he remains a member of parliament. Although his political future is now uncertain, he has hinted that he may try to return as Britain’s leader one day.

Johnson had a reputation for having a loose relationship with the truth and frequently made headlines at home and abroad during his tenure. When the Particate scandal first came to light, they followed the same rules outlined by members of the government, prompting many in Britain to angrily recall the heartbreaking sacrifices they made during the pandemic.

Britain has been devastated by a global health crisis, with at least 220,000 lives lost to the coronavirus. Johnson and his government faced widespread criticism for their handling of the pandemic, which a public inquiry later determined was "one of the most significant public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced."

When Johnson was fined for acting in Participant in April 2021, he became the first sitting prime minister in Britain’s history to be found guilty of breaking the law.

Covid-19 Bereavement Families for Justice, a group of people who have lost loved ones to the virus, has been vilifying Johnson on social media following allegations of new rule violations.

“His legacy is one of lying, utter contempt for the common people he was supposed to protect and above all presiding over the deaths of nearly 200,000 people,” the group said. wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.