Boeing’s Starliner landed on the International Space Station for the first time

May 21, 2022
Humphrey Mcgee

Boeing’s Starliner capsule arrived at the International Space Station on Friday (May 20) night, marking a major milestone for the space giant and the search for NASA astronauts to fly out of orbit.

Starliner was thrown On Thursday evening (May 19) a critical launch mission was launched over a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. Orbital flight test2 (OFT-2). About 22 hours later, Starliner Started at zero on the ISS, its meeting chops were designed to visualize a series of flying around, approaches and retreats.

