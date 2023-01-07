Billy Bush Makes Sexist Comments About Kendall Jenner – Deadline

Many years later His infamously awkward conversation with Donald Trump for Approach Hollywood, Billy Bush He was caught on tape making sexual comments about Kendall Jenner During a recent taping .

The Daily Beast reported on Friday Audio available from October 31 Additional Recording a spot where Bush jokes with staffers about Jenner Toy story-Inspired Halloween Costume. After asking someone for her character’s name and being told she was dressed as Jessie the cowgirl, she says: “Kendall goes as Jessie, and trust me, there were a lot of trees.”

The comment didn’t make it into the segment that aired on Halloween. At the same time Additional The host commented on Jenner’s outfit in the final segment, saying, “It’s going to be hard to watch Toy story Again the same way.”

In a statement to Deadline, a spokesperson for Telepictures, the producing division of Warner Bros. Television, said. Additionalsaid: “Like many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show’s creative process allows flexibility to try out different jokes and gags. Ultimately, some material ends up on the cutting room floor, including ideas that are too crude to air on broadcast television.”

This is not the first time Push has been caught on tape in a similar situation. In the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election, Bush was an anchor on NBC Today, Audio is out From a 2005 conversation between Bush and Trump — the GOP presidential nominee at the time of the leak — about groping women.

In the recording, Trump says, “I can’t even wait. When you’re a star, [women] Let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the fist.” Busch, who worked Approach Hollywood During the conversation, you may be heard replying, “What do you want?”

Bush was suspended Today It was eventually removed following an audio leak. Apologizing shortly after the incident, he said: “Obviously I’m embarrassed, ashamed. It’s not an excuse, but it was 11 years ago – I was younger, less mature, and acting like a fool at play. I’m so sorry.” he added Additional In 2019.