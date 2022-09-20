Bills vs. Titans Score: Live Updates, TV, Live Streaming, Odds for ‘Monday Night Football’ Opener

In a battle of AFC heavyweights, The Bills Landed the first blows in their Monday night clash against the visiting Titans. Buffalo, fired up by its enthusiastic crowd inside Highmark Stadium, took a 17-7 lead into halftime.

Both teams scored in their opening matches. Reggie Gilliam’s 11-yard touchdown reception gave the Bills a quick 7-0 lead. The Titans’ Derrick Henry found pay dirt from two yards out. Henry didn’t have much success the rest of the half, however, as he ran for just 12 yards on eight carries.

With Henry neutral, the Bills dominated the second quarter. They regained the lead on Tyler Bass’ 49-yard field goal midway through the quarter. After Buffalo’s defense forced a quick three-and-out, Josh Allen, who threw for 203 yards in the first half, hit Jake Kummerow 40-yards before the two-minute warning. The big play set up Allen’s four-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs that extended Buffalo’s lead to double digits.

