Bill Barr testified before the House Jan. 6 committee about Trump’s election claims

Former Attorney General William Barr avoided allegations of widespread fraud during his conversation with President Donald Trump after the 2020 election, but Trump refused to believe the results were legitimate, Barr said in a recorded testimony submitted Monday.

In the comments of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Capitol, Barr ridiculed Trump’s allegations of election fraud. Barin’s testimony was shown at the committee’s second public hearing describing the findings of its investigation, which portrayed Trump as unwilling to trust the then Attorney General when he rejected false claims about the election results.

“After the election, he didn’t seem to be listening,” Barr said, describing his relationship with Trump following his loss to former President Joe Biden.

Bar said publicly No election irregularities took place In an interview published in December 2020 in the Associated Press. That same month he resigned his job.

Barr testified during his panel testimony that Trump’s false claims about the election contributed to his decision to leave the administration.

Home investigators showed them Barr’s testimony He described the efforts of Trump and his allies to spread unsubstantiated fraud allegations After the 2020 election. A crowd of Trump supporters who believed the election had been rigged entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021, forcing lawmakers to leave as Biden’s election college victory was confirmed.

Since stepping down, Trump has continued to falsely claim that the election was rigged and stolen from him. He did not rule out running in the 2024 presidential election.

Bar met with the president at the White House in late November 2020 after the election, the former attorney general said. Trump said there had been “massive fraud” at the meeting and that “once the facts come out, the election results will be reversed.” Later, Barr said, Trump said the judiciary did not think he had anything. Participate in investigating fraud complaints.

Barr told Trump he supported the DOJ’s neutrality at the meeting, noting that the DOJ was “not a party to the election” and that “the department is not an extension of your legal committee.”

Trump’s son – in – law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and then-presidential chief executive Mark Meadows spoke with Baru after the meeting. Both suggested to Barry that they believed Trump was coming to the conclusion that the election had failed, according to the former attorney general.

Nevertheless, a few days later, Trump went to Fox News and tore up the judiciary, recommending unproven election fraud cases.

“I’m a little depressed, boy, if he really believes these things, he’s lost touch – if he really believes these things, he’s really distanced himself from it,” Barr explained in describing Trump’s continued stance on the election.

After Bar’s comments to the AP, Trump met with his attorney general again at the White House and reiterated his false allegations of electoral fraud.

According to Barr, the attorney general told the president that “allegations of fraud are bullshit —“. Barr reiterated that they had “wasted a whole month on Dominion voting machines and that they were nonsense”.

