Biden-Xi plan to meet, US official says, Xi warns over Taiwan

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone on Thursday. Their virtual meeting on November 15, 2021 is pictured here.

Beijing – President of the United States Joe Biden and the Chinese President Xi Jinping Biden ended a call Thursday with plans to arrange a face-to-face meeting for the first time since taking office, a senior U.S. official said during a briefing.

However, Xi stuck to strong words on the Taiwan issue, while Biden said the US position had not changed, according to official readings from the US and Chinese governments.

The readings did not indicate plans to meet in person, but both sides plan to maintain communication. There was an American official Briefing to reporters after the call.

“Finally there was an exchange … a conversation between the teams about a face-to-face meeting,” the official said, according to a White House transcript. “From my perspective, a clear, concrete agenda was presented and agreed upon.”

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two leaders’ latest conversation comes amid a particularly tense period between their countries Rhetoric around Taiwan. Beijing considers the democratically autonomous island part of its territory.

“The call is a mild positive and both leaders want to maintain a platform under deteriorating bilateral relations,” Eurasia Group analysts said in a note. “A suspension of high-level US-China dialogue in the future would be a negative sign for global stability.”