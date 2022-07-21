Biden tests positive for Covid: Live News Updates

Vice President Kamala Harris with President Biden at the White House in May. debt… Pete Marovich for The New York Times

Even though Vice President Kamala Harris contracted the coronavirus in April, it’s unlikely she’ll be infected again — a possibility raised by her presence Two days before President Biden tested positive.

According to her schedule for the day, Ms. Harris received the president’s daily briefing in the Oval Office. He was in the White House as Mr. He also met Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, along with Biden and others.

Mrs. Harris, 57, and Mr. It may be confusing for both Biden, 79, to be infected with the virus, but both have been fully vaccinated and received two booster shots, which are highly protective against serious illnesses. Ms. Harris received her second boost on April 1 and Mr. Biden on March 30.

Ms. Harris, who traveled to North Carolina on Thursday, said Mr. He said he spoke to Biden on the phone and said he was in “good spirits.”

According to a White House official, Mrs. Harris tested negative Thursday morning. On the advice of the White House medical team, he will wear a mask, but his schedule will continue as planned.

She may not be clear. Many experts recommend taking a quick test to calculate the incubation period of the virus After a possible exposure for two to four daysAnd at least two rapid tests should be taken at an interval of one day.

Before Mrs. Harris The corona infection was confirmed on April 26. Announcing his positive test, His office said he was not experiencing symptoms and quarantined at home. By that time, Ms. Harris had already been fully vaccinated and received two booster shots. She was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovit.

At the time of his infection, the Vice President Mr. Not in close contact with Biden. He spent several days in California and did not see the President in person for eight days.

A month earlier, Ms. Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, Positive test For viruses. Ms. Harris was not infected at the time, but when she was isolated and continued to test negative, Mr. Emhoff’s positive test, Mr. It forced him to cancel an appearance at an event with Biden.

The Vice President is likely to contract the virus again. Antibodies that help protect against infection decline over time, and Omicron is more efficient at blocking those antibodies than previous variants.

Even previous Omicron infection does not protect against subsequent infection. Although it is unclear which version of the virus Ms. Harris had in April, at the time, Dr BA.2 A sub variant of Omicron is the dominant version in the US.

Now, the BA.5 sub variant, which has spread more quickly than previous versions, leading to an increase in new cases, including reinfections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated last week that BA.5 accounts Almost 80 percent are new infections Across America

“You may have been infected before – even in the last two months – and the rate of re-infection is very high,” said Mr. Dr. Ashish K., Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator. Ja said. An interview last week.

Qatar’s latest study has not yet been peer-reviewed by outside experts. Recommends BA.4 and BA.5 Better at avoiding antibodies from previous coronavirus infections than previous versions of Omicron.

However, people infected with an earlier version of Omicron should be better protected than people infected with other strains of the virus. According to the Qatar study, infection with the pre-Omicron variant was 28 percent effective in preventing subsequent infection with BA.4 or BA.5. However, previous Omicron infection was 80 percent effective in preventing BA.4 or BA.5 infection.