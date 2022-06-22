Biden pushes Congress to a three-month gas tax holiday

“I don’t think it moves the needle on people’s desire to buy more, and it doesn’t save them the whole money,” said Garrett Golding, business economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. “Something seems to be being done to reduce gas prices, but not entirely there.”

This year, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir V. Oil and refined fuel prices have risen to a 14-year high due to sanctions imposed on Putin and a resumption of energy use as the United States recovers from the corona virus outbreak. The White House has increasingly sought to blame Russia for the rise in prices A strategy that does little to alleviate stress Among Americans. After reaching $ 5 this month, the national average for regular petrol was $ 4.95 a gallon on Wednesday, according to the AAA.

Mr. Biden has released strategic petroleum reserves and suspended the summer sale of excess ethanol petrol blends in a bid to mitigate summer price hikes, which climate activists have not yet been pleased with due to the collapse of the president’s climate and social spending package.

Congress has not increased the federal gas tax since 1993. But it did not raise the tax either. Taxes on petrol and diesel now account for the bulk of federal funding used to build and maintain highways – $ 36.5 billion in 2019 Although in recent years expenses have outweighed commitment revenues.

I.e. Mr. Biden’s latest move to address a political vulnerability could undermine funding for one of his primary legislative achievements during his tenure: investments in infrastructure.

“I did not reduce the gas tax because of the infrastructure impacts there,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, said Wednesday.