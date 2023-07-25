Biden creates Emmett’s memorial amid fights over black history

President Biden on Tuesday installed a national monument to the 1955 killing of Emmett Till, a young black man who helped galvanize the civil rights movement, making a case for reckoning with the legacy of racism in America, even as some Republicans try to control how black history is taught.

The memorial honors Dill and his mother, Mamie Dill-Mobley, who insisted on an open casket at her son’s funeral, saying “the whole nation should witness this.”

The Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument includes three protected sites, in Illinois, where Emmett was born 82 years ago, and in Mississippi, where he was killed at age 14 after being accused of whistling at a white woman.

In a ceremony at the White House attended by Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the Till family, Mr. Biden slammed Republican efforts to ban books and “bury history.”