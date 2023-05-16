Biden canceled trips to Australia and Papua New Guinea

(CNN) President Joe Biden has canceled his upcoming trips to Papua New Guinea and Australia due to ongoing debt ceiling negotiations in Washington, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier Tuesday that Biden would announce to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that he would “postpone” the trip and “invite the prime minister for an official state visit at an agreed upon time.” By Teams.” Jean-Pierre added that “the President’s team engaged” with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea.

As part of that, Biden will travel to Japan starting Wednesday It was supposed to be a week-long cruise through the Pacific.

Earlier Tuesday, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby told reporters that the White House was “reevaluating” the stops for Papua New Guinea and Australia.

“What I can talk about is going to the G7 and Hiroshima. The president is looking forward to that. We’re looking at the rest of the trip,” Kirby told reporters.

Canes canceled as congressional leaders meet with Biden at the White House to discuss the debt ceiling. The Treasury Department has warned that a government default could come as soon as June 1, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said a default stimulus Global economic downturn.

This story has been updated with additional updates.