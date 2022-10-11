Best Buy Flash 48-Hour Sale: We Find 6 Best Tech Deals

This is part of the story Amazon Prime DayCNET’s guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (Also known as 2022 Second Prime Day event) is here, running for 48 hours from October 11 to October 12. Amazon Prime Membership? There are plenty of anti-Prime Day sales going on at the same time Walmart’s rollbacks and many other events to do Contract days of destination. And Best Buy’s has a second Prime Day alternative, a 48-hour flash sale on select tech and home goods with some major discounts of its own.

The Amazon’s second Prime Day runs on October 11 and 12, the same dates as the event, and offers some of the best prices of the year.

Whether you’re in the market for a laptop or TV upgrade or want to indulge in the air fryer hobby, the sale has something for you. We’ve highlighted several of our favorite deals below but it’s worth it Find exactly what you want.

Josh Goldman/CNET 317, one of our recommendations Best Chromebooks, essentially a portable all-in-one Chrome OS desktop, otherwise known as Chromebase. The large display makes multitasking a breeze. You can stream a YouTube video in the corner and keep an eye on email or chat while you work on a presentation — all without overlapping windows. It's big and heavy compared to all the smaller Chromebooks out there, so it's not a great option if mobility is a priority. But it's certainly small enough to carry around the house, and with 10 hours of battery life according to my tests, you can work all day and still have time for video chatting, gaming or streaming a movie with the family.

Apple The Apple Watch Series 8 was only released last month, but its price has already been slashed to $349. The $50 price break applies to all GPS-only Series 8 models in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and offers the best discount we’ve seen since launch.

LG In the market for an OLED TV this fall? This 2022 LG model finds huge discounts on various sizes to suit your niche. In our review, we praised its excellent image quality, gaming features and elegant styling. Read our LG OLED C2 Series 2022 review.

Sony Sony's new WH-1000XM5 headphones Best wireless headphones In the market for noise cancellation, you can get them for $50 off on sale at Best Buy. They are comfortable, sound amazing, offer best-in-class calling experience and can connect to two devices simultaneously. Both color models are discounted.

Crux Weird combo aside, the new Crux x Marshmallow Digital Air Fryer is $50 off right now, making it a solid choice for a large-capacity crisper. Its digital touchscreen and eight preset cooking modes make it easy to use, and it can cook up to 6.6 pounds of food at a time. Since this device is exclusive to the retailer, it's one you'll only find at Best Buy.