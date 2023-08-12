Australia vs France live updates: Scoreless battle heads to penalty shootout

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) with a quarterfinal between tournament co-hosts Australia and France at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.
Australia and France are ranked 4th and 5th respectively in our latest World Cup Power Rankings. Australia will be looking to continue a very strong World Cup in front of their home fans. The Matildas have recalled star striker and captain Sam Kerr and hope to reintegrate him smoothly without halting the momentum they have built in his absence.
On the other hand, Wendy Renard et The Blues Look to create a dominant display that looks like one of the competition’s favourites.
Saturday’s tilt has plenty of star power, including three Golden Boot favorites – the France forwards Caditiado diani And Eugenie Le SommerAustralia joined forward Haley Raso. Also, the Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and France Goalie Pauline Beyrat-Magnin are on the shortlist for this year’s Golden Glove Award.
Australia vs France
Extra time
122′: Goalkeeper Solenn Durant Arriving in France just before penalties
France coach Herve Renard rolls the dice before the penalty shootout to decide this thriller of a match with a new goalkeeper.
109′: Steph GatelyHow to play the hero in defense
107′: Mackenzie Arnold With another brilliant save to keep things scoreless
Mackenzie Arnold made another save to keep Australia and France deadlocked 0-0 in extra time
105′: Courtney Wynne Almost becoming a super-sub goalscorer
Minutes after Wynne entered as a substitute, the Australian forward almost made an impact of his own.
100′: France goal waved away due to a foul in the box
The Blues They finally thought they had cleared a dubious corner kick, only for the goal to be waved away for a foul when Wendy Renard was called – much to the relief of the largely Australian-backed crowd in Brisbane.
A foul in the box resulted in France and Australia’s goal being overturned
92′: Australia’s Katrina Cory Sign up for tough tackle Sakina Karchaui
Second half
90+4′: Extra time comes due to Australia pressure but can’t convert
60′: More golden chances for Australia, but no goal
Two brilliant saves from French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin were the only reason Australia did not reward their raucous home crowd in Brisbane with yet another goal.
Australia, France still 0-0 after Pauline Beyrat-Magnin makes a fine save
55′: Look who’s coming in!
Australia’s star and captain Sam Kerr has entered as an early substitute as he continues to nurse a calf injury. His entrance drew the biggest roar of the night from the home crowd in Brisbane.
50′: Australia turn up the pressure early in the second half!
The of Matilda This Mary Fowler effort resulted in a corner kick – but, in the end, no goal.
half time
Who will strike first?
The World Cup NOW crew had an action-packed first half in Brisbane, but ended up scoreless.
First half
45′: Mary Fowler Can’t finish attacking before half time
41′: Eliza de Almeida Saves France with an incredible deflection on goal!
Elisa de Almeida of France blocks a shot attempt
32′: Stellar save from Australia Mackenzie Arnold To keep France off the scoresheet
Mackenzie Arnold’s brilliant save kept Australia and France scoreless
12′: France knocks early and misses
8′: Early chance Caditiado diani and France
1′: Underway in front of an emotional home crowd!
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The “World Cup NOW” crew previewed the match live ahead of kickoff on social media.
Key to win Australia vs France | Now the World Cup
Starting lines
Australia’s star striker Kerr was again left out of the starting XI but is expected to play on Saturday. A calf injury has kept Kerr out of just 10 minutes in total at the World Cup so far, all of which came in Australia’s most recent win over Denmark in the round of 16.
Meanwhile, France will need to stop Kerr and Raso without defender Ave Perisette, at least at first. Perisset was left out of the starting XI The Blues.
