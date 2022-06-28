At least three people were killed and several were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in Missouri

Authorities say at least three people were killed Monday when an Amtrak train collided with a dump truck in Missouri. It is not yet clear how many people were injured, although at least two hospitals said they received patients.

Authorities say the Southwest Chief Train 4, which was carrying 275 passengers and 12 crew from Los Angeles to Chicago, collided with a truck near Monton, Missouri, at 12:43 p.m., local time. An official from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crossing was “uncontrolled” and had no lights or crossing trains, which is common in rural areas.

Seven of the train’s eight cars derailed, Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Justin Dunn told a news conference.

Two of the victims were on the train and the other was in the truck, Dunn said. It is not clear whether the victims were train passengers or crew. All passengers were evacuated from the scene, Dunn said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it had sent a 16-member team to investigate the incident.

Transport Secretary Pete Boutique Has tweeted that He is “saddened by the tragic loss of life and injuries,” and his team is working with Amtrak and the authorities to provide support.

Amtrak Said Monday night He said learning of the deaths was “deeply saddening” and that he was cooperating with local authorities.

Photo of the Amtrak train derailing in Missouri. Ron Colette



Ron Colette, who was traveling on the train, told CBS News he felt the impact while looking at traffic on a side road from the train window.

“The car moved forward, and after a while, in that slow motion situation, the car turned to its side,” Colette said. “People were flying in all directions. Luggage. People. It was scary.”

Colette said he left the train through windows facing the sky after the car rolled over.

“This is a surreal situation,” he said.

A spokesman for the organization said two U.S. Boy Scout troops had a total of 16 scouts and eight adults on board a train returning from a jungle in New Mexico. All of them sustained minor injuries and two leaders were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, a spokesman said.

A spokesman said a 15-year-old scout found the tipper truck driver and assisted until the driver died.

Menton is about two hours northeast of Kansas City. The University of Missouri Healthcare University, a hospital in Columbia, Missouri, said 16 patients are being treated Since the trail overflowed. The University Health, Level 1 Trauma Center in Kansas City, which handles serious injuries, said it received someone who was airlifted by helicopter.

Photos and videos show many cars sitting on top of passengers turning to their side. And another video From inside the overturned train box passengers seemed to be comforting each other.

Breaking 🇺🇲: Shows the aftermath of a train derailment in Missouri, USA ♦ ️An # Amtrak The train derailed after colliding with a dump truck near Menton in central Missouri. pic.twitter.com/bstZvdkHxK – Zaid Ahmd  (alrealzaidzayn) June 27, 2022

Congressman Sam Graves, representing Menton He just said “Closely monitoring” the trail.

Missouri Governor Mike Parsons Said He said he was “saddened” to hear the track was leaked, adding that “the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol and other emergency management personnel are responding.”