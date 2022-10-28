Astros, Phillies make minor roster changes before World Series

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies made only minor changes to their World Series rosters ahead of Game 1 on Friday night.

Houston added a left-handed reliever Will Smith, who was left off the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs. Smith, 33, was acquired in a trade with the Braves this summer, has been in seven playoff series and helped Atlanta win the World Series against the Astros last season.

Houston removed right-hander Seth Martinez, who had not pitched in the American League Championship Series, to make room for Smith.

The Phillies added a utility player Nick Madden and reliever Nick Nelson Listed, utility player Dalton Guthrie and right-hander Bailey Falter.

Maton was on the wild card list but did not play in the series against St. Louis. The left-handed hitter is the brother of Houston reliever Phil Matton, who is out for the season after breaking his pinky finger punching Locker after giving his brother the win in the team’s regular-season finale.

Guthrie replaced Matton on the National League Division Series and NLCS rosters, but appeared only as a pinch runner against the Braves in the Division Series.

Nelson was on the NLDS roster, but did not appear in a game.

Falter started Game 4 of the NLCS, giving up three hits and four runs in two-thirds of an inning in his postseason debut.

Houston’s roster consists of 13 pitchers, two catchers, eight infielders and three outfielders.

The Phillies have 13 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.