Asian markets were mostly higher after Wall Street rebounded on Friday

An hour ago

Shares in Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings rose as much as 0.94%, even after regulators raised the bank’s capital requirements.

On Friday, TBS experienced widespread disruption to its digital banking and ATM services, the second outage in less than two months.

According to the Monetary Authority of Singapore DBS’s additional capital requirement is now a multiple of 1.8 times risk-weighted assets for operational risk – approximately 1.6 billion Singapore dollars ($1.21 billion) in total additional regulatory capital.

In February 2022, MAS applied a multiplier of 1.5 times for another disruption in November 2021.