Asian markets UBS, Credit Suisse; China, Debt Prime Rates

An hour ago

After lowering the reserve requirement ratio, the People’s Bank of China kept the 1-year and 5-year lending prime rates unchanged. Last week almost all banks 0.25 percentage points.

The 1-year LPR stood at 3.65% and the 5-year LPR stood at 4.3%, both unchanged from August last year.

The offshore Chinese yuan strengthened 0.14% to trade at 6.8795, while the offshore Chinese yuan was flat, trading at 6.885 against the US dollar.

– Lim Hui Jee