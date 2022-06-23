Arch Manning promises Texas: Five-star quarterback, no. 1 Overall Opportunity Whirlwind recruitment ends

Arch ManningNo. 247 in the 2023 sports class. The No. 1 seed completed his whirlwind recruitment on Thursday and made big waves by announcing his commitment. Texas Done Alabama And Georgia. Manning, the son-in-law of the famous quarterbacks Payton and Eli Manning, and the grandson of college football Hall of Fame Archie Manning, was a much-coveted recruitment opportunity from the time of Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

“Promised to the University of Texas. #HookEm,” Arch Manning announced in a tweet.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller from Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Manning rushed 6,307 yards, 81 touchdowns and 19 more points in three seasons.

Along with Vince Young and another pair of Texas signal callers at Quinn Evers, he was one of seven prospects and three quarterbacks to score a perfect 1.0000 on the 247 Sports Composite.

According to 247 Sports National Recruitment Analyst Cooper Pettanga, Manning “not only has all the physical equipment needed for a quarterback, but also shows exceptional intuition and alertness, which shows the ability to command and lead the game at the highest level.”

Manning’s acquisition Texas coach Steve Sarkisian continues to be highly recruited, who is turning Longhorns into a place for high-level recruitment. SAARC recently recruited Ewers, former Ohio State quarterback and former five-star, former Alabama Tight End Jahleel Billingsley and several other stars from Austin, Texas, while he attempts to fill a reduced list.

On campus Ewers and four-star Malik Murphy, the No. 12 signal caller for class 2022, are already in the quarterback room, so no matter how successful the Ewers are this season, there is a significant competition horizon to get started in 2023. , His first with longhorns.

Sarkisyan, who worked under Alabama coach Nick Saban in 2019 and 2020, saw firsthand the acquisition of primary skills, and that skill competes with as many top players as possible in practice. The quarterbacks – and all the top players – create a competitive culture on top of each other that championship-caliber teams need.

While Manning will have the opportunity to play for established SEC powers Alabama and Georgia, he will play in the league before the 2025 season when Texas (and Oklahoma) move out of the Big 12, and Manning will enter his third place. Year.

The Manning family played close to Archie’s recruitment to Vashti, choosing their words carefully in public, insisting that the decision belonged only to Arch. Finally, after Alabama confirmed a contingency plan last month with the commitment of another 2023 blue-chip quarterback to the 2023 blue-chip quarterback, the Arch chose Texas over Georgia.

However, Manning made official visits to all three schools in June with his stop in Texas last weekend. In a strong conclusion with Manning, Longhorns took a reassurance from his high school classmate three-star tight bow Randall on Sunday.

As 247 Sports Director to hire Steve Wildfang Pointed out Following Manning’s arrival in Texas at CBS Sports headquarters, Longhorns did not appoint another quarterback in the 2023 class. “Steve Sarkisian and company have been at Arch Manning since the beginning,” Wildfang said.

That commitment to Manning paid off in a major way, promising Manning a project that seeks to return to its former glory. Longhorns have had 10 consecutive wins in the last 12 seasons since the peak of MacBrown’s tenure in the first decade of the 2000s.

But with top-notch facilities, enthusiastic booster support and a strong history, Texas has all the resources needed to compete for national titles. Now, in a way that many Texas fans yearn to experience, they are the next generation to come up with a plan to truly be “back”.