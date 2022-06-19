Apple workers in Maryland store vote to unionize, first in US

Tyra Reeder, a technician who has worked at the Dawson store for more than six months, said she was “excited” by the decision and hoped a union would help increase workers’ wages; Confirming store planning that has been hampered by recent Govt-19 lawsuits; And facilitates the advancement of workers within the organization.

“We love our work. We want to see them perform better,” Ms Reader said.

The effect is a blow to Apple’s campaign to blunt union movements, arguing that it pays more than many retailers and offers many benefits, including health and equity subsidies. Last month, Apple raised the starting wage for retailers from $ 20 to $ 22 an hour, and Apple released a video of Deirdre O’Brien leading the retail business, warning employees that joining the union could affect the company’s business.

Apple declined to comment.

Employees in Towson said in a video before the union vote that Apple’s anti-union campaign was “bad” and that management had once barred black workers from joining their ranks. In the weeks leading up to the vote, Ms O’Brien visited the store and thanked everyone for their hard work.

Soon, employees began to encourage their managers to express their concerns at meetings and to help bring solutions to their grievances. They began dragging employees to meetings with each other, where managers raised the union arrears, said Eric Brown, a Dawson employee who is active in the union effort.