Apple may have a surprise iPad update announcement this week. 9to5Mac initially reported It affirmed that a Report from Overrated Apple will announce the spec bumps for its three iPads – the base model, iPad Air and iPad Mini.

however, Macroomers As a Japanese blog points out Makodakara The announcement suggests that the third-generation Apple Pencil may be more likely to replace new versions of the tablets. Since then, 9to5Mac Its sources indicate that “something” related to the iPad will land this week.

A The story is Sunday morning BloombergMark Gurman said, “I don’t believe updates of any significance are imminent,” while noting that Apple has versions of the iPads in development.

A September post on X Apple Pencil 3 will add interchangeable magnetic tips to the mix, according to leaker Majin Pu.

9to5Mac Apple says in a press release that the iPad Air and iPad mini will be switching to the M2 and A16 Bionic chips, respectively. Apple updated the iPad Air and 10th-generation iPad last year, but it’s been twice as long since the company updated the iPad Mini with the A15 Bionic chip.

Updated October 16, 5:03PM ET: Added more reports about a possible Apple Pencil 3 announcement.