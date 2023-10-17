October 17, 2023

Apple introduces the new Apple Pencil, bringing more value and choice to the lineup

Today, Apple is bringing more choice to iPad users with the new, more affordable Apple Pencil. With pixel-perfect precision, low latency and tilt sensitivity, the new Apple Pencil is perfect for note-taking, sketching, annotation, journaling and more. Designed with a matte finish and flat side, it magnetically attaches to the iPad side for storage, pairs with the new Apple Pencil, and charges with a USB-C cable. The new Apple Pencil will be available in early November.

“The Apple Pencil has revolutionized note-taking, drawing and illustrating, unleashing endless possibilities for productivity and creativity,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of worldwide product marketing. “Combined with the versatility of the iPad, the new Apple Pencil opens up another great option to experience the magic of digital handwriting, annotation, marking up documents and more.”

Expanding the selection and value of the Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil pushes the boundaries of creativity and expands the iPad’s versatility. The new Apple Pencil brings incredible features customers love — all for a great value — and works with all iPad models with a USB-C port. With the introduction of the new Apple Pencil, iPad users can choose the perfect Apple Pencil compatible with their iPad.

Inking performance, pairing and charging

The Apple Pencil sets the gold standard for precision and low latency, and the new Apple Pencil offers the same advanced pixel-perfect precision, low latency, and tilt sensitivity you’ve come to love with the Apple Pencil (1st and 2nd generations). The new Apple Pencil works great with iPadOS features like Scribble, QuickNote, and when collaborating with others in Freeform. When used with the M2 models of the iPad Pro, the new Apple Pencil supports hover, allowing users to draw and illustrate with even greater precision.

The sliding cap reveals the USB-C port, which enables customers to connect and charge the new Apple Pencil using a USB-C cable. When magnetically attached to an iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil enters sleep mode to preserve battery life.

Apple Pencil line

The new Apple Pencil is more affordable, perfect for everyday productivity and creativity. With USB-C charging and connectivity, the new Apple Pencil is ideal for iPad (10th generation) users and works with all iPad models with a USB-C port, including iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini.

Apple Pencil (1st generation) supports pressure sensitivity, providing a remarkably fluid and natural drawing experience. The Apple Pencil (1st generation) works with the iPad (10th generation), and the Lightning port on the iPad (9th generation) makes it easy to quickly attach the Apple Pencil (1st generation) to connect and charge.

iPad Pro models with Apple Pencil (2nd generation) M2 further enhance and streamline professional workflows with support for pressure, double-tap gestures, and Apple Pencil hover. Compatible with iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models, the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) has a matte finish and flat side that supports magnetic attachment and charging.

Customers can choose an Apple Pencil compatible with their iPad model. For more information on compatibility, visit apple.com/apple-pencil.

iPadOS 17 brings new levels of customization and capability

iPadOS 17 takes customization even further on iPad, giving users more ways to get things done easier and faster than ever before.

Notes Provides new ways to organize, read, annotate and collaborate on PDFs, and now allows users to quickly connect one note to another.

Freeform Gets new drawing tools and adds tracking to guide collaborators across the board.

The iPad display has been completely redesigned Lock screen Offers completely new ways to personalize – stunning wallpapers, new ways to display favorite photos, and transparent fonts and colors to customize the appearance of date and time.

Interactive widgets Get information at a glance with the ability to complete tasks right from the lock screen or home screen with a single tap.

news The sticker experience with new emoji stickers and updates to search, including the ability to create live stickers by highlighting subjects from photos, gives users new ways to express themselves.

By the end of this year, Autofill Recognizes and populates fields on PDF forms, allowing users to quickly add details such as names, addresses and emails from contacts.

Price and availability

The new Apple Pencil is available for purchase separately $79 (US), available in early November.

The new Apple Pencil is compatible with all iPad models with a USB-C port, including iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th generations), iPad Pro 11 inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th generations). iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th generations), and iPad mini (6th generation).

A new Apple Pencil is available $69 (for us) For education. Tuition pricing is available to current and newly admitted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff and homeschoolers at all grade levels. For more information visit apple.com/us-hed/shop.

Compatible with Apple Pencil (1st generation) iPad (10th generation) and iPad (9th generation). A USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter is required for connecting and charging, and is included in the box with the Apple Pencil (1st generation). $99 (for us).

For current owners of the Apple Pencil (1st generation), the USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter is sold separately. $9 (for us).

Apple Pencil (2nd generation), available for separate purchase, compatible with iPad Air, iPad mini and iPad Pro models $129 (for us).

Anyone looking to get started with the basics or go further with their iPad and Apple Pencil can sign up for a free one-on-one online or Apple Sessions available in all stores worldwide today at apple.com/today.

