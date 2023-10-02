Apple has identified issues causing overheating in the iPhone 15

Estimated reading time: 1-2 minutes

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple has discovered some issues that could cause new iPhones to run hotter than expected, including a bug in the iOS 17 software that will be fixed in an upcoming update.

After complaints of new phones getting too hot, Apple said the device may feel warm for the first few days “after setting up or restoring the device due to increased background activity.”

“Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that cause the system to overload,” Apple said Saturday, adding that it is working with app developers on fixes that are in the process of being released.

Among the third-party apps causing the problem is Game Asphalt 9; Meta’s Instagram; and Uber, according to the company. Instagram already fixed the issue in its app on September 27.

The upcoming iOS 17 fix won’t throttle performance to address iPhone temperatures.

The Cupertino, California-based company said the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max don’t overheat due to the design, but rather the new titanium shells that result in improved heat dissipation compared to previous stainless steel models.

Apple said the issue is not a safety or injury risk and will not affect the phone’s long-term performance.

×

Latest business stories