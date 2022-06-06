Apple has announced the new flagship M2 processor

Apple today unveiled its new M2 chip at the company’s Global Developers Conference (WWDC). After the M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips, with big promises of performance improvements, Apple is now ready to move on to the more powerful M2 chip.

Like the original M1 chip, the new M2 uses Apple’s custom arm silicon, and is built with 20 billion transistors in 5nm operation – 25 percent more than the original M1. All of these transistors are supposed to increase performance, and Apple promises an 18 percent faster CPU and a 35 percent faster GPU inside the M2 compared to the original M1.

According to Apple, that performance is apparently 1.9 times faster than the “latest 10-core PC laptop chip”. To get better performance than the M1, Apple uses new performance and performance cores on the M2, 100Gbps memory band and 24GB integrated memory – which is 50 percent more bandwidth than the M1. Apple uses four high-performance cores, four high-performance cores on the M2, 16MB cache shared on performance cores and 4MB cache shared across performance.

Apple’s M2 features a next-generation secure enclave and neural engine and an updated media engine that supports 8K H.264 and HEVC video. In fact, systems that run M2 chips can play multiple streams of 4K and 8K video simultaneously.

The MacBook Air was one of Apple’s most popular laptops, the first to receive the M2 chip. The wedge shape of the MacBook Air has been changed to a thinner profile this time around, and the M2-equipped laptop also comes with MagSafe charging. The new MacBook Air has a large 13.6-inch display, excellent camera and 18 hours of battery life. More details about the new MacBook Air here.

