Annie Wersching of ’24,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 45

Leave a comment on this story Comment

Actress Annie Wersching, best known for voicing Des Servopoulos in the video game “The Last of Us” and FBI agent Renee Walker in the television series “24,” reported the Associated Press. She is 45 years old. Mrs. Vershing’s Advertiser told AP Wersching died of cancer early Sunday morning in Los Angeles. It was not immediately known what type of cancer she had. Deadline announced Diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

Mrs. Wersching’s husband, Stephen Full, confirmed her death in a statement to Deadline. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t need music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ Let’s find out.”

On social media late Sunday, Ms. “We have lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is broken.” Tweeted Neil Druckman, creator of “The Last of Us” and co-chairman of video game developer Naughty Dog.

“Everybody loved Annie. Everyone,” co-star Ever Carradine wrote in the check GoFundMe fundraiser Erected for Mrs Wersching’s husband and three sons.

“Annie was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2020,” Carradine wrote. “She was a private person by nature, and the diagnosis made her even more so. She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to do well. Honestly, she didn’t want to talk about it. She wanted to live her life, on her terms, and be with her family. See also Stock futures are slightly higher as traders weigh Powell's latest comments on inflation

Following her cancer diagnosis, Ms. Wersching continued to act, appearing as Borg Queen in “Star Trek: Picard” on Paramount Plus and as serial killer Rosalind Dyer on “The Rookie” on ABC. In her last Instagram post in August, she shared her excitement to return to the role.

Mrs. Wersching was born in St. Louis. He acted for nearly two decades, appearing in recurring and one-off roles in dozens of television series, including “Bash,” “Runaways,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

He voiced and directed the character Des Servopoulos in the popular 2013 PlayStation 3 title “The Last of Us”. It was recently released as a TV series by HBO. Co-creators Druckman and Craig Masin were A Joint Statement Episode 3, released on Sunday night, will be dedicated to Ms. Wersching.

Her friend Carradine described Mrs Wersching as a happy and generous person who “lived for her family”.

In his statement to Deadline, Full said whenever he drives with them As the sons, Freddie, Ozzy and Archie, left the home they all shared, “She said ‘BYE!’ she shouted. Until we come into the world without hearing. I can still hear it ringing.