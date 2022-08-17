AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPU Delay Rumors Mount Up, BIOS Said To Be Main Culprit

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPU And the respective AM5 platform doesn’t seem to be running a smooth release schedule. A number of rumors have circulated ahead of the August 29 launch, suggesting that the chips may face a slight delay.

AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” Desktop CPUs & AM5 Platform Delay as BIOS Issues Increase

While having AMD Confident It will have an official launch on August 29, with actual sales not opening for a few weeks or a month later. Earlier we reported Our exclusive has it that the launch could be pushed back to September 27th, the same day as Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs.

Now there are more rumors (I don’t know if it’s even appropriate to call them rumours, considering how many of these reports are coming out. Real critics According to several insiders (who work closely with motherboard manufacturers who know what’s going on) the release is actually delayed and AMD is asking AMD to sign a new NDA to confirm the new release date.

published the following nApoleon is Chiphell’s resident tech critic and editor In the forums:

One thing I’d like to clarify is that the August 29th event will be the “release” and not the actual “launch” which is always supposed to be in September. The It was earlier scheduled to launch on September 15 But it was recently shifted to September 27. Now we know that the main cause of this delay is related to the BIOS. As with every gen generation, the BIOS is an important part that sees various revisions for improved CPU and memory support. This time, just like the AM4 platform, there are many fixes before and after release.

So far, we have heard that there have been at least 7 AGSA 1.0.0.1 BIOS revisions from Patch A to Patch G. The latest BIOS was released this month, and things aren’t smooth sailing either.

Gigabyte has listed AGESA 1.0.0.1 Patch D (old BIOS) for its X670E AORUS Master motherboard.

Previously, motherboard vendors were expected to release AGESA BIOS v1.0.0.1 Patch D with their motherboards, but that is no longer the case as the old BIOS was not optimized enough for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs. The AM5 motherboard platform also supports EXPO DDR5 memory. So, there are reports that the official BIOS v1.0.0.2 will be released and we can see future revisions of the BIOS moving forward.

For those wondering what these BIOS issues are related to, there are several fixes, each focusing on different upgrades, fixes, and support. The current SMU has been updated to 84.73 and supports AMD Ryzen 7000 16-core and 12-core CPUs, with the former adding better OC capabilities for DDR5 memory.

The list goes on but it’s not specific to memory or CPUs. As mentioned earlier, the AGESA BIOS firmware will be updated on a priority basis before and after the launch of the AM5 platform, so instead of starting sales now and users having to go through a complicated BIOS update process, AMD rescheduled the release later. Date for smoother and better first experience for users on their next generation platform.

AMD Ryzen ‘Zen 4’ Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Up to 16 gen 4 cores and 32 threads

More than 15% performance improvement in single-threaded applications

Brand New Gen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architecture Improvements)

Brand new TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

25% Efficiency Per Watt Improvement Vs Gen 3

>35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Gen 3

8-10% instructions per clock (IPC) improvement Vs Zen 3

Support on AM5 platform with LGA1718 socket

New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 motherboards

Dual channel DDR5 memory support

Up to DDR5-5600 native (JEDEC) speeds

28 PCIe lanes (CPU exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (upper limit ~170W)

Full details on AMD’s next-gen Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs and related 600-series motherboards can be found in our full roundup of the next-gen family here.

AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ Desktop CPU ‘Primary’ Specifications:

CPU name Architecture process node Cores / threads Main Clock (SC Max) Temporary storage DTP Price AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Gen 4 5nm 16/32 ~5.5 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 105-170W ~$700 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Gen 4 5nm 12/24 ~5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 105-170W ~$600 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Gen 4 5nm 8/16 ~5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65-125W ~$400 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Gen 4 5nm 8/16 ~5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65-125W ~$300 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Gen 4 5nm 6/12 ~5.2 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65-125W ~$200 US

