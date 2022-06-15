Amber Heart Interview: Actor Savannah Kudry says on Today Show that he ‘still loves’ Johnny Depp, but fears he will sue her again

Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp
Amber Heard has given her first interview after losing the multi-million dollar defamation war against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Sitting down with NBC’s Savannah Kudry last week, the segments were previewed Today The full interview with EST is scheduled for June 17 at 8 p.m.
Hert says he stands by his testimony at the trial “to the day of my death”, but he believes that in a trial conducted on social media, even the best – intentioned jury will find it difficult to avoid it.
Describing the trial as “humiliating” and felt “less than human”, Heard admitted that he did not feel confident before the verdict, but that he “spoke the truth to the authorities” and paid the price.
When asked if Depp did exactly what he promised his “global humiliation”, Heard says he felt it, but that she still loves him.
Depp sued Heard over $ 50 million for allegedly abusing him in the Washington Post. He accused her of running a “smear campaign” against him and demanded $ 100m in counter-claims.
Camille Vasquez defends Johnny Depp again
Camille Vasquez is the surprise star of the legal team that successfully defended the defamation suit. Amber Hert For Johnny DeppWill again represent the actor in court.
Greg “Rocky” Brooks, along with fellow Brown Rutnick partner Randall Smith, will defend Mr Depp in a personal injury case filed by the film’s location manager. City of lies.
Oliver O’Connell15 June 2022 19:44
Johnny Depp hears Edward Caesarhonds dig into interview about trial
The Son of the Ocean In a new interview with NBC, the star discussed the verdict in favor of Depp Today.
In the final arguments, Depp’s attorney said Heard had “acted” and described his testimony as “lifelong performance”.
In his response, Heard mentioned one of Depp’s most popular characters.
Oliver O’Connell15 June 2022 19:30
Cuomo accuser says Heard interview shows why women should not talk to Savannah Kudri
She was one of the first women to be accused of insulting former women New York Governor Andrew Cuomo He claims to have sexually harassed them Amber HertFirst interview with Savannah Kudri Prove why women should not talk Today Editor.
Former aide Lindsay Boyle, who was the first of at least 11 women between December 2020 and April 2021, has filed a lawsuit against the New York governor alleging sexual harassment and misconduct. Conducted since losing millions of dollars Slander Case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Oliver O’Connell15 June 2022 18:45
Audio ‘Danting’ played by Johnny Depp at trial was roasted by Savannah Kudry
Oliver O’Connell15 June 2022 18:00
During the interrogation I heard that he felt ‘less than human’
“Every day I passed by, three, four, sometimes six blocks, city blocks, people holding signs saying ‘Burn the witch’, ‘Death to the amber’. Three and a half weeks later, I took a stand and saw that the courtroom was full. Captain Jack Sparrow The fans who gave voice, were excited, ”Ms Heard said.
Oliver O’Connell15 June 2022 17:20
‘I spoke the truth to the authority,’ he asked
Amber Heard insisted that she spoke the “truth to power” throughout the high-profile defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Today’s show.
“First Amendment protects speech … it does not protect lies as much as slander,” NBC presenter Savannah Kudry told the actor in her first interview after Mr Depp won his $ 50 million defamation lawsuit.
The story of Johanna Sisolmin is:
Oliver O’Connell15 June 2022 16:50
LinkedIn user provokes outrage with ad based on fake Deb-Heart transcript
Oliver O’Connell15 June 2022 16:28
He was heard standing by ‘every word’ of his testimony
Amber Hert She says she stands by her testimony during the controversial six-week defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny DeppShe “always told the truth.”
“It simply came to our notice then. I talked it over with the authority. I paid the price, ”Heard said in his first post-judgment interview, two weeks after an arbitral tribunal awarded Debb more than $ 10 million, proving his allegations that Depp had misused himself.
Oliver O’Connell15 June 2022 16:20
Heard says Johnny Depp is ‘a fantastic actor’
Oliver O’Connell15 June 2022 15:50
She asked the jury if she had ‘not pleaded guilty’ to being a supporter of Depp at trial
Amber Hert Johnny Depp did not blame the jury for his role in the defamation war against him, and sat down with NBC’s Savannah Kudry for his first televised interview after the verdict.
In an interview clip released on Monday, Ms Khudri told Ms Heard: “There is no decent way to say that. The referee looked at the evidence you provided, they asked for your evidence, they did not trust you.” They thought you were lying.
Oliver O’Connell15 June 2022 15:20
