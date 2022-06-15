Amber Heart Interview: Actor Savannah Kudry says on Today Show that he ‘still loves’ Johnny Depp, but fears he will sue her again

Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has given her first interview after losing the multi-million dollar defamation war against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Sitting down with NBC’s Savannah Kudry last week, the segments were previewed Today The full interview with EST is scheduled for June 17 at 8 p.m.

Hert says he stands by his testimony at the trial “to the day of my death”, but he believes that in a trial conducted on social media, even the best – intentioned jury will find it difficult to avoid it.

Describing the trial as “humiliating” and felt “less than human”, Heard admitted that he did not feel confident before the verdict, but that he “spoke the truth to the authorities” and paid the price.

When asked if Depp did exactly what he promised his “global humiliation”, Heard says he felt it, but that she still loves him.

Depp sued Heard over $ 50 million for allegedly abusing him in the Washington Post. He accused her of running a “smear campaign” against him and demanded $ 100m in counter-claims.