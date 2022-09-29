Amazon’s Kindle Scribe is a $339 e-reader that you can write on

Almost 15 years after introducing the first Kindle, Amazon is finally adding a stylus to its e-readers. At its fall hardware event, the company introduced Kindle Scribe. The device has a 10.2-inch, 300ppi display with an adjustable front light and a stylus that attaches magnetically to it. According to Amazon, you don’t need to charge or sync the Scribe stylus, and you can use it to jot down notes, journal, and annotate the books you’re reading. Starting next year, Microsoft will also be able to send Word documents to Kindle Scribe.

Kindle Scribe starts at $340 When it arrives on November 30th, but pre-orders are open now. In addition to different storage options, Amazon lets you choose between a “basic” and a “premium” pen. The latter includes a customizable shortcut button and a dedicated eraser at the top. In the US, the e-reader comes with a four-month free trial for Kindle Unlimited.

Follow all the news from Amazon’s event Right here!