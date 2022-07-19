Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and other Democrats were arrested at the abortion rights protest

Wearing specially made green bandanas that read “I will not back down,” they marched from the Capitol to the courthouse, which has been fenced off for weeks since the spill. Draft Decision Roe v. Wade.

Within two minutes of their arrival, the police began ordering them to “cease and desist.” Instead, they sat in the street and were led one by one by officers chanting, “People united, never divided.”

US Capitol Police tweeted: “Protesters have begun blocking First Street, NE. Blocking traffic is against the law, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before making arrests.”

Capitol police later said they had arrested a total of 34 people, including 16 members of Congress.