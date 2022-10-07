Ales Bialiatski Memorial and Center for Civil Liberties won the Nobel Peace Prize





CNN

—



Belarusian human rights lawyer Ales Byaliatskyi and two organizations from Russia and Ukraine – memory and the Center for Civil Rights — have won Nobel Peace Prize By 2022.

Winners were honored for “outstanding efforts to document war crimes, human rights abuses and abuse of power” in their respective countries.

“They have for many years encouraged criticism of authority and protection of the fundamental rights of citizens,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

Their victory comes seven months after Russia waged a full-scale war on Ukraine with the help of Belarus.

The Ukrainian group, the Center for Civil Liberties, said the group “is engaged in efforts to identify and document Russian war crimes against Ukrainian civilians.”

“Together with international partners, the Center plays a pioneering role in holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes.”

Founded in 1987, the monument has become one of the most important human rights watchdogs in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union. It has worked to expose the abuses and atrocities of the Stalinist era.

The group was shut down by Russian courts last year, a major blow to the country’s hollow civil society organizations.

“This year we were in a situation of a war in Europe, which is very unusual, but we are facing a war that has a global impact on people around the world,” Berit Reiss-Andersson, the group’s president, told reporters. .

Rhys-Anderson said the gift was not intended to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin or any other individual, but that he represents “an authoritarian government that oppresses human rights activists.”

This is a breaking story. More details coming soon…