Airlines offer more US-Europe service – but don’t expect a bargain

A passenger walks down the corridor of Terminal 2 of Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport with Air France planes in the background, in the northeastern suburbs of Paris, on September 16, 2022, amid a strike by air traffic controllers.

Flights to Europe will be plentiful this summer. Cheap airfare? Not so much.

Airlines have scheduled 51,000 flights from the US to Europe from June to August, according to airline data firm Sirius. The number of scheduled seats is the highest since 2018.

Despite increased capacity across the Atlantic, fares have risen sharply as airlines test passenger appetite for overseas travel. According to Hopper, roundtrip flights from the US to Europe are going for $1,032 on average, up 35% from last year and up 24% from 2019. The average domestic U.S. airfare, by contrast, is down 15% from a year ago to $286. A round trip, roughly in line with pre-epidemic conditions.

Longtime operators of European service like Delta, newcomers like JetBlue and budget high-end carriers like Norse Atlantic Airways and PLA are all betting big that travelers will take more international trips — with Covid and accompanying travel restrictions. Glass.

Airlines and airports are racing to fill jobs, hoping to avoid last summer’s chaos.

“European travel was definitely higher last summer,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in an interview with CNBC in late March. “I think a lot of people didn’t fly last year and now they want to fly this year.”

JetBlue flies to London’s two largest airports from New York and Boston, and plans to launch service from New York to Paris in June. It plans to add service to Amsterdam This summer.

Delta plans to offer 20% more seats from the US to Europe than last summer. The carrier will serve 69 markets in Europe, a spokesperson said.