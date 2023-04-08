A possible shooting report at the University of Oklahoma

Wichita, Kan. (KWCH) – Update: Following the immediate call for action and the report of an active shooter on the University of Oklahoma campus, words from campus security officials turned to a possible shooting situation on campus.

More than an hour after the initial call, the investigation into the shooting continues.

The University of Oklahoma Campus Safety Department has issued an active shooter alert. An alert on Twitter advises students to “take immediate action”.

In an update at 9:45 p.m., OU-Norman Emergency Services clarified that the OU Police Department is investigating a possible shooting on the college’s main campus in Norman and that students should avoid the South Oval area and dormitories.

OU-NORMAN EMERGENCY 9:45pm OUPD is investigating a possible shooting on the Norman campus. Avoid the South Oval area. Accommodation on site. — OU Campus Safety (@OUemergencyprep) April 8, 2023

OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at Van Vleet Oval. Take action immediately. Run. hide Fight! — OU Campus Safety (@OUemergencyprep) April 8, 2023

