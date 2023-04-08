Top News

A possible shooting report at the University of Oklahoma

April 8, 2023
Humphrey Mcgee

Wichita, Kan. (KWCH) – Update: Following the immediate call for action and the report of an active shooter on the University of Oklahoma campus, words from campus security officials turned to a possible shooting situation on campus.

More than an hour after the initial call, the investigation into the shooting continues.

The University of Oklahoma Campus Safety Department has issued an active shooter alert. An alert on Twitter advises students to “take immediate action”.

In an update at 9:45 p.m., OU-Norman Emergency Services clarified that the OU Police Department is investigating a possible shooting on the college’s main campus in Norman and that students should avoid the South Oval area and dormitories.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. Email news@kwch.com to report a correction or typo

See also  'Batgirl' Dropped: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Defends Decision

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *