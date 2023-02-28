A NYC snowstorm? More snow expected Friday – NBC New York

What to know After dumping more than a half-foot of snow on some parts of NY and wrecking two commutes, the wintry wallop that started the week is waning; NYC saw a few inches from this system

Another storm forms later in the week, which could bring Friday into Saturday; At this point, it’s too early to predict a possible total so stay with Storm Team 4 for updates

Things calmed down after that system, with average temperatures and mostly sunny weather for the first full week of March

Better late than never? ish?

Winter has sprung up in New York City, dumping more than half a foot of snow overnight and across the five boroughs, and if you’re not satisfied with the total, we’ve got good news.

There is an encore.

Granted, it’s still a little early, but we’re looking forward to the possibility of another storm system on Friday. With the wind, rain and snow all playing out again, it’s still worth watching. Temperature will again be a major factor, especially in the New York City area, where precipitation can be prominent if the mercury is above freezing.

Right now, that storm looks set to begin during or after the Friday morning commute. It’s too early to predict how much snow we’ll see from that system, but measurable snow will be north and west of New York City. SDay with storm team 4 For all the recent forecasting developments, though, it doesn’t seem like we need to worry about schools just yet.

The storm from Monday night into Tuesday led to the closing and delayed opening of dozens of schools across the New York area. See recent closures here (bookmark that URL for easy next time visit). After dawn, steady snow left the area, leading to some difficult morning commutes on Tuesday.

Snow and/or rain or a combination of both is expected to continue intermittently through the afternoon, but lingering precipitation will be light — and any additional snow accumulation should be minor. The sky is clear overnight.

We’re seeing a warming trend ahead of the next round of weather, with temperatures expected to climb near 60 degrees on Thursday before dropping back into the double digits on Friday. Check here for the latest weather warnings.

The weekend looks to be a mixed bag at this point, with low to mid-range temperatures and possible rain on Saturday morning. Sunday looks to be the best day, mostly sunny with a high of 43 degrees.

Use our interactive radar below to track approaching showers.